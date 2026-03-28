The curious ‘X’ factor: Why Kerala’s Christian vote remains decisive despite fragmentation

KOCHI: Once seen as a decisive electoral bloc that could tilt outcomes across central Kerala, the Christian community today finds its political influence both undeniable and diffused.

Accounting for 18.4% of Kerala’s population as per the 2011 Census — though some experts like Justice J B Koshy estimate it may have dropped closer to 14% — Christians continue to punch above their numerical weight in several constituencies.

Yet, the question persists: do they still wield the cohesive political power they once did in the 1980s and 1990s?

The answer lies in the community’s internal diversity. Far from being a monolith, Kerala’s Christians are split across multiple denominations: the Catholic churches, the Malankara factions, and the evangelicals prominent among them.

Each group carries its own regional priorities, political leanings and ecclesiastical leadership, often pulling in different directions during elections.

This fragmentation has diluted the prospect of a unified ‘Christian vote’, even as their collective presence remains electorally significant.

Key issues, however, continue to bind the community. Human-wildlife conflict in the highlands, where largely Christian settlers bear the brunt of livelihood loss, remains a simmering concern.