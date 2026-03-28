The curious ‘X’ factor: Why Kerala’s Christian vote remains decisive despite fragmentation

KOCHI: Once seen as a decisive electoral bloc that could tilt outcomes across central Kerala, the Christian community today finds its political influence both undeniable and diffused.
Accounting for 18.4% of Kerala’s population as per the 2011 Census — though some experts like Justice J B Koshy estimate it may have dropped closer to 14% — Christians continue to punch above their numerical weight in several constituencies.
Yet, the question persists: do they still wield the cohesive political power they once did in the 1980s and 1990s?
The answer lies in the community’s internal diversity. Far from being a monolith, Kerala’s Christians are split across multiple denominations: the Catholic churches, the Malankara factions, and the evangelicals prominent among them.
Each group carries its own regional priorities, political leanings and ecclesiastical leadership, often pulling in different directions during elections.
This fragmentation has diluted the prospect of a unified ‘Christian vote’, even as their collective presence remains electorally significant.
Key issues, however, continue to bind the community. Human-wildlife conflict in the highlands, where largely Christian settlers bear the brunt of livelihood loss, remains a simmering concern.
Equally important is the long-pending implementation of the recommendations of the J B Koshy Commission, which examined the socio-economic conditions of the community in the state. These, observers note, are likely to influence voting behaviour more than overt political messaging from the church leadership.
“We don’t ask people to vote for a particular political party or candidate,” said Fr Thomas Tharayil, deputy secretary general of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC). “What we urge is that voters support candidates who are socially committed and take positions that are favourable to the church. Ultimately, people have their own political awareness.”
Maintaining that the church does not impose curbs on political affiliations, Fr Tharayil stressed that voting remains an individual choice. At the same time, he acknowledged that representation matters.
“In regions where particular denominations have a strong presence, there are demands that candidates should belong to those groups. Political parties, however, have to balance multiple factors,” he said.
Fr Tharayil also pointed to the J B Koshy Commission as a key benchmark for political accountability. “The response of various fronts towards implementing the commission’s recommendations is a decisive factor for the church. We need to assess their commitment,” he added.
On the BJP’s outreach to Christians, Fr Tharayil struck a cautious note, citing continued reports of attacks on Christians in northern states as a concern.
Political observer and former legislator Sebastian Paul noted that the church’s approach has undergone a significant shift over the decades.
“Traditionally, Christian voters were seen as pro-Congress,” he said.
“But the church today avoids openly directing voters. Earlier, there were instances of explicit guidance, even from the altar. That is no longer the case.”
Yet, Paul pointed out that assertiveness has not disappeared. It has merely changed form.
“Certain denominations, especially among Latin Catholics, have begun openly articulating demands on candidatures in specific regions. This is a relatively new phenomenon,” he observed.
In contrast, in the rubber belt of Kottayam and Idukki, the Syro-Malabar community largely continues its pro-Congress inclination, with church sentiment often influencing political shifts behind the scenes.
The dynamics vary sharply across denominations. While sections of the Orthodox Church are seen as closer to the Congress, the numerically stronger Jacobite faction has often aligned with the Left.
Pentecostal groups, meanwhile, are emerging as a distinct political constituency, with recent government moves to recognise them as a separate denomination adding a new dimension to electoral calculations.
Political analyst Milton Francis said the current electoral campaign reflected these layered realities. “Except for pockets like the Kochi diocese, many Latin Catholic regions appear inclined towards the UDF, while there are instances of support cutting across fronts, including the BJP and Twenty20,” he said.
As Kerala heads to the April 9 polls, the Christian vote may no longer move in a single direction. But in a tightly contested political landscape, its segmented yet strategic influence could still prove decisive — constituency by constituency, denomination by denomination.