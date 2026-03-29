Kerala among laggards in NITI Aayog fiscal health index, ranks 15th

“This stagnation is not cyclical but reflects deep-seated rigidities in expenditure composition and fiscal space. The report’s state profile explicitly frames this as ‘the challenge of balancing strong social and developmental commitments with limited fiscal flexibility,’” she said.

According to the report, the most striking concern is how Kerala spends its money. A large share of its budget goes towards salaries, pensions, and interest payments.

It points out that Kerala’s capital spending is among the lowest in the country, indicating that the state is not creating enough assets to drive future growth.

The report also flags relatively high debt levels, with a growing share of revenue being used to service interest payments.

Lekha points out that a pillar-wise reading of the index is crucial to understanding why Kerala remains near the bottom.

‘Kerala’s ‘quality of expenditure’ lowest among major states’

“Revenue mobilisation (score 47) is a relative strength — placing Kerala in the frontrunner category — driven by steady own-tax buoyancy from SGST and sales taxes, and a respectable own-revenue-to-expenditure ratio (around 57).

This clarifies the doubts of many economists who accused Kerala of an ‘ugly’ tax-to-GDP ratio. Yet this buoyancy is insufficient to offset weaknesses in other pillars of the index. Quality of expenditure — another of the five pillars — collapsed to a mere 4.1, the lowest among major states,” Lekha Chakraborty said.

She added that Kerala’s high human development outcomes were built on sustained social-sector spending, which has now hardened into inflexible fiscal commitments.

“If you quantify that, Kerala loses, as its articulation of why it is at the ‘bottom’ needs to be heard with a sensibility beyond rigid fiscal rules,” she said.