Kerala HC saves Thrissur school playground, quashes move to allot land for music college

KOCHI: Hundreds of students of Ramavarmapuram Government UP School, Thrissur, will not lose their playground, as the Kerala High Court quashed the government’s decision to transfer it to the Department of Collegiate Education for establishing the SRV College of Music and Performing Arts.

Relying on the National Education Policy, the parents and alumni of the school argued that integrating sports into education is essential for holistic development, as it promotes the physical and psychological well-being of students while also enhancing their cognitive abilities.

They contended that the government’s attempt to take possession of the school playground for constructing a music college is contrary to this objective and is therefore bad in law.

The court also directed the government to reconsider the matter after granting an opportunity of hearing to the petitioners as well as the Headmistress of the Government UP School, Ramavarmapuram, and to pass fresh, appropriate orders.

Advocate G Krishnakumar, counsel for the petitioners, submitted that the playground has an extent of 2 acres, 30 cents, and 64 sq m, and that the school does not have any other playground. If the land is transferred, the students will lose the only ground they have, which would adversely affect them, he added.