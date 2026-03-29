'No pact with SDPI, says CPI(M) leader M A Baby; rejects UDF allegations

KASARAGOD: CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby on Sunday said the party has neither held discussions with the SDPI nor entered into any pact with it for the April 9 Assembly polls.

Rejecting the UDF’s allegations, Baby told reporters here that no such understanding exists.

“If such a pact existed, we would have discussed it with them. But the CPI(M) has not held any discussion,” he said.

He asserted that the CPI(M) and the LDF would not engage with parties pursuing politics along communal lines or enter into any agreement with them.

Baby said the focus of the current election should not be on how outfits such as the SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami, or their political wing, the Welfare Party, would vote.

“This is a major talking point for the UDF because they depend on such parties. In the past, they had an understanding with the RSS in the Nemom Assembly constituency and the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency,” he alleged.

He further claimed that there was a tacit deal between the Congress and the BJP during last year’s local body elections in the Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam Corporations.

“Congress helped the BJP win in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, while the BJP supported the Congress in Kollam Corporation,” he alleged.

He also claimed that the Welfare Party functioned as an ally of the UDF in the local body polls.