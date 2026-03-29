PM Modi says government minimising West Asia war impact, terms Congress remarks 'dangerous'

PALAKKAD: Launching the NDA’s election campaign with a massive rally in Palakkad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that the Union government is closely monitoring the ongoing war and is taking sustained diplomatic measures to minimise its impact on India and Indian nationals living in the region.

“For the BJP-NDA government, the safety and interest of every Indian is paramount,” Modi said. “The welfare of Indian citizens abroad is central to my government’s policy response.”

The prime minister noted that the situation remains sensitive, with a significant number of Keralites working in affected areas. He said ensuring their safety continues to be a top priority for the government.

“At this time, the entire world is closely watching the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Our government is working continuously to ensure that its impact on India remains minimal. A large number of people from Kerala are in the affected regions, and their safety is our top priority,” the prime minister added.

Modi highlighted that India has been actively engaging with global leaders as tensions have escalated.

“Since the beginning of the war, I have been in constant touch with the heads of all these countries,” he said.

“All nations are giving priority to the safety of Indians stranded in the conflict zones. Our embassies are working round the clock to ensure that our brothers and sisters there face no hardship.”

The prime minister also slammed the “the kind of statements the Congress is making on this sensitive issue to gain political advantage”, calling them “dangerous”.