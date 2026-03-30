Alappuzha battles livelihood distress as NDA rise unsettles traditional political equations

Locked between the idyllic backwaters and the roaring sea, Alappuzha boasts an illustrious past that had earned it a reputation as the ‘Venice of the East’ and the ‘Land of the Golden Fibre’.

In politics, too, it made history as a communist citadel raised on the foundation laid by the Punnapra–Vayalar peasant uprising. But recent election results indicate an erosion of Left loyalty.

While Alappuzha has witnessed considerable growth in the past decade, farmers, fisherfolk and coir workers continue to struggle for their livelihood. Beneath the rattling of the coir ratt, the rhythmic harvest songs and the splashing of oars, the grievances of the toiling class resonate.

Delayed procurement has pushed paddy farmers into a debt trap, while the migration of the coir industry to neighbouring states has left workers in despair. The delay in completing fishing harbour projects in Arthungal has left fisherfolk fuming.

Travelling from Kochi to Alappuzha, the construction of the Aroor–Thuravoor elevated highway has become a major nightmare for commuters. “The project has raised a barrier, dividing Aroor into two. Traffic congestion has been the order of the day. During the monsoon, the road turns into a marsh,” says Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi unit general secretary K K Balasubramaniam.