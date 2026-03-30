‘Central force’ cracks old binary equation in Kanjirappally

KOTTAYAM: Traditionally, Kanjirappally was a stronghold of the UDF with candidates from Kerala Congress (M) and the Congress frequently winning. The constituency saw rare deviations in 1987 and 2006, when CPM candidates emerged victorious.
With the 2008 delimitation reshaping the constituency by incorporating erstwhile Vazhoor constituency, KC (M) maintained its sway. As the party switched to the LDF ahead of the 2021 assembly elections, Kanjirappally has also realigned its political allegiance to the Left.
This year, Kanjirappally has garnered national attention with the candidacy of BJP leader and Union minister George Kurian, who is taking on sitting MLA N Jayaraj of the KC(M) and Congress leader Rony K Baby.
Amidst issues such as volatile rubber market, man-animal conflict and agrarian crisis, the three candidates have been focusing primarily on development.
Jayaraj, who is seeking a fourth term as MLA, highlighted the implementation of development projects worth Rs 2,720 crore in the district over the past decade as a cornerstone of his campaign.
Meanwhile, the UDF and NDA candidates state that Kanjirappally has regressed. “Despite representing the constituency for 15 years, the development projects remain stalled at their inception stage,” said Rony.
The NDA’s campaign strategy is focused on the “development agenda” of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. “People are prioritising development over politics. They need solutions for damaged roads, persistent drinking water shortages, and unfinished bypass projects,” said George.
In the recent civic polls, the UDF captured power in six of nine local bodies in the constituency, and the LDF won the remaining three. The NDA faced a setback, as it lost the Pallikkathodu panchayat. Nevertheless, this time, it is going all out with BJP national leaders and Union ministers lined up for campaigning in the constituency.