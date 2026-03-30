‘Central force’ cracks old binary equation in Kanjirappally

KOTTAYAM: Traditionally, Kanjirappally was a stronghold of the UDF with candidates from Kerala Congress (M) and the Congress frequently winning. The constituency saw rare deviations in 1987 and 2006, when CPM candidates emerged victorious.

With the 2008 delimitation reshaping the constituency by incorporating erstwhile Vazhoor constituency, KC (M) maintained its sway. As the party switched to the LDF ahead of the 2021 assembly elections, Kanjirappally has also realigned its political allegiance to the Left.

This year, Kanjirappally has garnered national attention with the candidacy of BJP leader and Union minister George Kurian, who is taking on sitting MLA N Jayaraj of the KC(M) and Congress leader Rony K Baby.

Amidst issues such as volatile rubber market, man-animal conflict and agrarian crisis, the three candidates have been focusing primarily on development.