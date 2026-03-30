Kerala

CM Pinarayi Vijayan accepts Satheesan’s debate challenge, flaunts LDF’s ‘10/10’ report card

Satheesan’s office said a social media post is not enough, insisting a formal debate needs a fixed time and date, and confirmed he will attend once the details are finalised.
Kerala state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala state Chief Minister Pinarayi VijayanPhoto | BP Deepu
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has responded to the opposition’s challenge for a debate on development.

In a Facebook post, he showcased the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s decade-long achievements, presenting what he termed a “report card” that awarded himself a perfect 10 out of 10. The post highlighted 37 accomplishments, each graded ‘A+’.

Among the key achievements listed were the Vizhinjam port project, expansion of national highways, distribution of land titles, uninterrupted welfare pensions, a state free from load-shedding, and measures to strengthen women’s safety.

The post comes in the wake of Opposition Leader VD Satheesan’s invitation to the Chief Minister for a public debate. Vijayan’s response has fueled speculation about whether a direct face-off between the two leaders will materialize.

Satheesan’s office, however, clarified that a social media post alone is insufficient. They stressed that a formal debate requires a fixed time and date, and confirmed that the Opposition Leader would attend once those details are finalised.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala opposition leader VD Satheesan.
Kerala Elections 2026

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