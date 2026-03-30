CM Pinarayi Vijayan accepts Satheesan’s debate challenge, flaunts LDF’s ‘10/10’ report card

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has responded to the opposition’s challenge for a debate on development.
In a Facebook post, he showcased the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s decade-long achievements, presenting what he termed a “report card” that awarded himself a perfect 10 out of 10. The post highlighted 37 accomplishments, each graded ‘A+’.
Among the key achievements listed were the Vizhinjam port project, expansion of national highways, distribution of land titles, uninterrupted welfare pensions, a state free from load-shedding, and measures to strengthen women’s safety.
The post comes in the wake of Opposition Leader VD Satheesan’s invitation to the Chief Minister for a public debate. Vijayan’s response has fueled speculation about whether a direct face-off between the two leaders will materialize.
Satheesan’s office, however, clarified that a social media post alone is insufficient. They stressed that a formal debate requires a fixed time and date, and confirmed that the Opposition Leader would attend once those details are finalised.