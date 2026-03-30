CM Pinarayi Vijayan going soft on BJP, alleges KC Venugopal

KOCHI: Launching a broadside at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Sunday accused him of going soft on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the reporters in Kochi, Venugopal said the CM had entered into a covert understanding with the BJP, through intermediaries like Twenty20, while levelling false allegations against the UDF.

“The chief minister is disappointed because the UDF is certain of victory. Crores in bribes have allegedly changed hands, with his knowledge, to grant licences to bars without proper classification. Why is he not responding to these allegations?” Venugopal asked.

The Congress leader reiterated that the UDF is contesting with ‘clear guarantees,’ denied any links with communal organisations, and said the front would accept support from all sections of voters.’

Venugopal alleged that the case registered against him and other Congress leaders over bribery-for-election-tickets allegations in Haryana was a BJP-CPM sponsored move.

“This is a BJP-CPM sponsored allegation. I have taken legal steps and filed a complaint. Let there be an investigation,” he said. He further questioned why no probe was initiated, despite the petition being submitted to the state DGP.