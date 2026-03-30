CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges Centre to withdraw FCRA Act

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the union government to withdraw from the move to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Act.

In his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pinarayi said certain provisions in the new amendment Bill have raised concerns among minority communities and charity organisations.

The new bill allows the government to appoint a designated authority to take over, manage, or dispose of assets created out of foreign funds by NGOs whose registration has been suspended , cancelled, or not renewed. "If there is a delay in getting sanction, even for technical reasons, or any deficiency in application, the assets will be taken over by the union government. There will arise a situation in which the assets would be seized if registration is not renewed in time," Pinarayi pointed out.

The CM said the concerns raised by the stakeholders are logical and serious in the backdrop of rising attacks against minority communities' places of worship. The 2010 Act is sufficient to take guard against violation of public interest. Further steps on the bill should be taken only after allaying the concerns, he said.