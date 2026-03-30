Experts flag concerns over new solid waste management guidelines

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As new Solid Waste Management Rules 2026 is set to come into effect from April 1, concerns have emerged over the highly centralised framework. Experts warn that the rules which mandate excessive centralisation would lead to micromanagement and undermine state-specific systems.

The new rules introduce a centralised online portal to track all stages of solid waste management, including waste generation, collection, transportation, processing and disposal. Experts point out that the Centre prescribing a framework for the states and local bodies is not an ideal approach.

A senior official of the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) told TNIE that the state has already initiated awareness campaigns and preparatory work; but the new rules introduce a framework that leans heavily towards centralised monitoring and uniform compliance structures across states which could be impractical.

The official said that the rules, designed as a uniform national framework, may not fully account for state-specific governance models. “Kerala is far ahead in terms of implementation, especially in rural local bodies where systems are already functional. But the new framework appears highly centralised, and that creates certain practical difficulties. Each state has its own institutional framework. When a uniform system is applied, there can be a mismatch in terms of practicality,” the official added.