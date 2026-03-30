Experts flag concerns over new solid waste management guidelines

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As new Solid Waste Management Rules 2026 is set to come into effect from April 1, concerns have emerged over the highly centralised framework. Experts warn that the rules which mandate excessive centralisation would lead to micromanagement and undermine state-specific systems.
The new rules introduce a centralised online portal to track all stages of solid waste management, including waste generation, collection, transportation, processing and disposal. Experts point out that the Centre prescribing a framework for the states and local bodies is not an ideal approach.
A senior official of the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) told TNIE that the state has already initiated awareness campaigns and preparatory work; but the new rules introduce a framework that leans heavily towards centralised monitoring and uniform compliance structures across states which could be impractical.
The official said that the rules, designed as a uniform national framework, may not fully account for state-specific governance models. “Kerala is far ahead in terms of implementation, especially in rural local bodies where systems are already functional. But the new framework appears highly centralised, and that creates certain practical difficulties. Each state has its own institutional framework. When a uniform system is applied, there can be a mismatch in terms of practicality,” the official added.
To ride over these challenges, the state has initiated a detailed ‘stock-taking’ exercise, breaking down each provision of the rules to assess feasibility, identify gaps and explore alternative approaches where direct implementation may not be possible.
At the same time, the Central framework mandates a series of compliance timelines, including preparation of a state policy within one year of notification and subsequent action plans.
“The operational details of the centralised digital portals are yet to be revealed. We will have a clearer picture once these systems get rolled out. It will depend on how the Central portal functions and the kind of reporting structures that are enforced,” the official added.
According to Shibu K N, a campaigner with the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA-Asia Pacific), waste management comes under state’s control and the new SWM rule overlooks this fundamental principle. “States should design their own action plans suited to their geography and socio-economic context, and then report the results. Instead, the Centre is prescribing formats and processes, effectively micromanaging the states,” said Shibu.
He said that linking compliance with access to Central funds is another concern. “This effectively makes compliance with a Central format a precondition for accessing funds that states are otherwise entitled to,” he said.
Clean-up campaign
What Solid Waste Management Rules 2026 says:
Segregate waste at source into wet, dry, sanitary and special care waste
Dispose of diapers and sanitary waste safely in designated bins
Do not burn, bury or dump waste in public places, water bodies or drains
Inform local body authorities at least 3 working days in advance before conducting events with more than 100 participants; ensure proper waste management
Street vendors must keep appropriate containers for waste collection
Pay user fees fixed by local bodies
Violations would be penalised
Legal action would be taken for repeated non-compliance