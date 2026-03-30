FCRA Amendment row erupts into poll issue in Kerala as campaign enters final stretch

Archbishop Thomas Tharayil of the Syro-Malabar Church cautioned that the proposed changes could severely disrupt decades-old welfare initiatives funded through foreign contributions. He underscored that such funds have historically supported schools, hospitals, and social institutions in remote areas, questioning the narrative that casts foreign funding in a suspicious light. Both the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) have formally communicated their concerns to the Centre.

Adding to the chorus, Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, described the amendment as “worrisome” and potentially disruptive to church-led social service activities. He alleged a “two-pronged approach” by the Centre—engaging with Church leadership on ceremonial occasions while advancing policies that could constrain their functioning. He also flagged issues such as the freezing of church-linked accounts, deepening apprehensions within the community.

The opposition from Christian organisations—a politically influential bloc in central Kerala—has given the issue immediate electoral traction. The timing of the bill, introduced in Parliament just as campaigning entered a decisive phase, has allowed both the LDF and the Congress-led UDF to sharpen their attacks on the BJP.



Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani alleged that the amendments are aimed at targeting Christian-run institutions, many of which rely on contributions from clergy and diaspora networks. He framed the issue as one affecting the survival of educational and healthcare institutions built over decades.



On the defensive, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has sought to contain the fallout, insisting that the amendments are intended solely to enhance transparency and prevent the misuse of foreign funds. He maintained that no community should feel threatened and that action would be taken only in cases of violations.



However, the controversy comes at a delicate moment for the BJP, which has been attempting to expand its footprint among Kerala’s Christian voters through sustained outreach and engagement. The FCRA row risks undermining that effort, as Church leaders’ public criticism carries significant influence at the grassroots level.



With both the LDF and the UDF seizing on the issue to question the Centre’s intent, the FCRA amendment debate has effectively moved from Parliament to the campaign trail.



In an election often shaped by local dynamics, the FCRA controversy has injected a broader ideological contest into the fray, with its electoral impact likely to be closely watched when Kerala heads to the polls.



(With inputs from Thiruvananthapuram/Kottayam bureaus)