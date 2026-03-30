From DGP to doorstep: Sreelekha taps police past in Vattiyoorkavu’s triangular contest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: How do you describe a police officer? The question is thrown to a class of 31 children, curious to know more about the first woman DGP of the state standing before them at St Joseph’s Orphanage in Moonnammoodu.

As a girl completes her version, Vattiyoorkavu BJP candidate R Sreelekha takes the mic and explains that a police officer takes care of society and ensures its welfare. She adds that she has long been entrusted with that duty.

Then comes the next question: who is a politician? “BJP and Modi,” replies a student, who seems to have absorbed bits from the discussions ahead of the interaction. Sreelekha responds, “I am a worker under this leader, Modiji.”

That is how her campaign goes through the day — using her career as a bridge to connect with people. Much of the day is spent on house visits.

Aware of the tough contest with the UDF’s K Muraleedharan and LDF’s V K Prasanth, Sreelekha trains her guns on rival fronts before presenting the NDA’s promises of a developed Vattiyoorkavu.

“We are all done with the hacks we got from the ‘Sickle and Hammer’ and the slaps we got from the ‘Hand’. It is time for a change that the BJP will bring about for welfare,” Sreelekha asserts during a house visit at Peroorkada.