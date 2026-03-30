From DGP to doorstep: Sreelekha taps police past in Vattiyoorkavu’s triangular contest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: How do you describe a police officer? The question is thrown to a class of 31 children, curious to know more about the first woman DGP of the state standing before them at St Joseph’s Orphanage in Moonnammoodu.
As a girl completes her version, Vattiyoorkavu BJP candidate R Sreelekha takes the mic and explains that a police officer takes care of society and ensures its welfare. She adds that she has long been entrusted with that duty.
Then comes the next question: who is a politician? “BJP and Modi,” replies a student, who seems to have absorbed bits from the discussions ahead of the interaction. Sreelekha responds, “I am a worker under this leader, Modiji.”
That is how her campaign goes through the day — using her career as a bridge to connect with people. Much of the day is spent on house visits.
Aware of the tough contest with the UDF’s K Muraleedharan and LDF’s V K Prasanth, Sreelekha trains her guns on rival fronts before presenting the NDA’s promises of a developed Vattiyoorkavu.
“We are all done with the hacks we got from the ‘Sickle and Hammer’ and the slaps we got from the ‘Hand’. It is time for a change that the BJP will bring about for welfare,” Sreelekha asserts during a house visit at Peroorkada.
Along with party workers, she covers nearly nine house visits in the evening, telling voters at each stop that they hold “the key to a golden opportunity”. She urges them to ensure that they cast their votes on April 9, canvass on her behalf and help pave the way for “change”.
In between seeking votes in the Kudappanakunnu area, she makes a stop at a small shrine set up by radio-famous astrologer B Trilochanan. He offers her three “sanctified” black bangles, which she immediately wears.
As BJP workers exclaim “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, Sreelekha waves at a group of women who have gathered for pongala at a nearby temple.
Her image appears to work especially among women voters. At one point, a woman rushes toward her and says, “All our support is with you.”
Each house visit carries political barbs, and allegations of “vote cutting”, a “deal between LDF and UDF”, and “minority appeasement”.
On a question about Kerala’s strained finances, Sreelekha points to favouritism by the state government and inadequate tax collection from certain businesses, “mostly Muslims”.
She says efficient tax enforcement, effective utilisation of Central schemes, and greater transparency are needed. Misuse of funds and corruption, she says, are at the root of the problem. The BJP, Sreelekha asserts, will address them.
Her day ends after nearly 12 hours of campaigning that began at 7.30am.
For someone still easing into politics, the packed schedule shows on her stern face. Wrapping up house visits, she says, “You can trust me and I promise to deliver.”