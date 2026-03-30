INTERVIEW| 'Not CPM or CPI, I see UDF as the Left': Actor Joy Mathew

You are a Leftist who criticises CPM...

People think the Left means CPM and CPI. It is not. All progressive movements are Left. In that sense, even V D Satheesan is a Leftist. On the other side is the extreme right, the BJP. BJP is a force that takes Kerala backwards. And CPM is now supporting BJP. It is evident in many constituencies. So I see UDF as the Left. Only UDF can save Kerala from communalism.

Do you think the anti-incumbency would help UDF?

The anti-incumbency sentiment was reflected in the local body elections. It will happen in the assembly polls too.

How do you see BJP’s growth in the state?

It is dangerous. BJP will take us back to conservatism and regressive ideas. The majority of voters in Kerala are against communalism and communal politics. When a fake Left is ruling the state, only UDF can fight against BJP. In fact, in a state like Kerala, LDF and UDF should have worked together to resist BJP’s growth.

Pisharody’s candidature began a discussion on star candidates. How do you see it?

The Constitution guarantees the right to practise any profession. There are advocates, journalists and actors who enter politics. Nobody decides to become a politician after their studies.

Writers Satchidanandan and Sarah Joseph called for a change of power in the state. In a democracy, how significant is it?

In a democracy, power should keep changing. Otherwise, it would lead to dictatorship. We see only Pinarayi Vijayan on the flex boards, no other ministers from the government. We have seen this in Russia, China and North Korea. There is no one to raise questions. LDF 3.0 will be more dangerous. Voters should also be able to think differently.