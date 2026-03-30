Karunagappally MLA C R Mahesh backs Blessy, condemns ‘covert attacks’ over director’s remarks

PATHANAMTHITTA: KPCC Samskara Sahithi state chairman, MLA C R Mahesh has come out in support of filmmaker Blessy, condemning what he termed as “covert attacks” against the director on social media. He was speaking at a solidarity meeting held for the director.

He said organisations that claim to uphold freedom of expression should not target individuals for expressing personal views. “Attempts to isolate Blessy will never succeed,” he said.

Mahesh noted that the remarks made by Blessy in a recent television interview should be seen purely as a personal opinion and not politicised. He added that the director had only pointed out the lack of basic infrastructure needed to host cultural gatherings in Thiruvalla.

Highlighting the issue, Mahesh said the absence of modern libraries and cultural centres in tune with the times remains a serious concern. “Creating spaces that promote cultural growth and dialogue is a collective responsibility of society. It is unfortunate that such suggestions are dismissed through political attacks,” he said.

He also pointed out that Blessy has contributed in bringing recognition to Tiruvalla at the national and international level, and that attempts to undermine such a personality are unacceptable.