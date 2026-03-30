Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan walks away without answering questions from media at press meet

KOLLAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walked out without replying to the questions raised by the media, at the press meet organised in Kollam on Monday.

After he presented the financial developments in the state in the past 10 years, reporters together questioned him with several questions.

But he answered the questions asked only by the CPM mouth piece and the party-run television channel. After that, he walked away from the press meet, abruptly ending it.

He only replied to the question from the party-run channel on the Mundakkai resettlement and blamed the UDF for the same. When the reporters raised their voices for not answering the questions, he came back to his chair.

"Questions should be asked and not kept only in your mind. I could answer only the questions which you ask and not all would get the chance to ask questions during a press meet and now time is over," CM said and walked away after the statement.