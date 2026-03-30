Kerala Latin Catholic Council to press key demands at events with candidates

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The regional unit of the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) is preparing to organise a ‘Meet the Candidate’ programme across seven constituencies in the district to press its key demands, with the events likely to be held later this week.

Along with pushing for the implementation of the J B Koshy Commission report, the council is also seeking assurances from candidates on the police cases registered against coastal community members during the Vizhinjam port agitation in December 2022.

“The cases registered against youths in the area have become a serious concern. They are unable to go abroad or seek employment due to the pending cases,” KRLCC state secretary Patrick Michael said. He added that court summons are still being issued despite the government’s claim that the cases have been withdrawn.

In 2024, the government had announced its decision to withdraw 157 of the 199 cases registered. Michael also pointed out that Archbishop Thomas J Netto and Auxiliary Bishop Christudas Rajappan had to take bail to travel abroad.

The council plans to highlight other pressing issues, including coastal erosion and the livelihood challenges faced by fishermen in the region. “Fishermen are forced to take their boats to other harbours due to coastal erosion, which leads to additional expenses. There should be a solution,” he said.

Earlier, the KRLCC had organised similar ‘Meet the Candidate’ programmes during the Lok Sabha elections in Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal. This time, events were initially planned in Chirayinkeezhu, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kovalam, Vattiyoorkavu, and Neyyattinkara.

However, following the announcement of the election schedule, the council has decided to hold a single consolidated session.

“We don’t have the time to conduct separate programmes in each constituency. There are several Christian holidays ahead of the elections and we need to organise the event before Easter,” Michael said.