Man held in Kollam for allegedly murdering his 62-year-old mother.

KOLLAM: A 32-year-old man was arrested for the alleged murder of his mother at Thrikkaruva village, Kollam. The 62-year-old woman, Ponnamma, was found dead in a well at her home compound in Njarakkal on March 15, around 2.30 pm.

While the investigation was ongoing, Anchalummoodu police questioned the son, Varghese, following information received by the District Police Chief and found that he had pushed his mother into the well following a quarrel that morning. Varghese was taken into custody, and further legal action are underway.

The investigation was carried out by Anchalummoodu police under Inspector Ajayakumar and SI Pradeep.