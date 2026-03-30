PM Modi's roadshow adds ‘roar’ to NDA campaign in Thrissur

THRISSUR: Hundreds gathered around Thekkinkadu Maidan on Sunday, waving hands and showering petals, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow at Swaraj Round in Thrissur.

What came as a surprise in the roadshow was the presence of C C Mukundan, the former CPI MLA who joined the BJP and became their candidate in Nattika, in the open vehicle alongside the prime minister. Union Minister and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi, Thrissur candidate Padmaja Venugopal and Manalur candidate K K Aneeshkumar were also present in the open vehicle.

Despite the scorching sun, BJP workers from various parts of the district had arrived in the town, carrying flags and posters. Sinkari Melam, Pulikali and Margamkali were all arranged to welcome the Modi, adding colour to the celebratory mood.

“The presence of PM Modi in Thrissur will definitely energise our campaign. We are all thrilled about this assembly election. The BJP will definitely mark its presence in the political history of Kerala,” said Jayan, who came all the way from Chenthrapinni along with his wife and daughter to witness the roadshow.

During the 2024 parliament elections, Modi had visited Thrissur twice, campaigning for Suresh Gopi, which set the tone for the BJP and the party went on to get its first Lok Sabha representative from Kerala.