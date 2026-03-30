PM Modi's roadshow adds ‘roar’ to NDA campaign in Thrissur

THRISSUR: Hundreds gathered around Thekkinkadu Maidan on Sunday, waving hands and showering petals, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow at Swaraj Round in Thrissur.
What came as a surprise in the roadshow was the presence of C C Mukundan, the former CPI MLA who joined the BJP and became their candidate in Nattika, in the open vehicle alongside the prime minister. Union Minister and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi, Thrissur candidate Padmaja Venugopal and Manalur candidate K K Aneeshkumar were also present in the open vehicle.
Despite the scorching sun, BJP workers from various parts of the district had arrived in the town, carrying flags and posters. Sinkari Melam, Pulikali and Margamkali were all arranged to welcome the Modi, adding colour to the celebratory mood.
“The presence of PM Modi in Thrissur will definitely energise our campaign. We are all thrilled about this assembly election. The BJP will definitely mark its presence in the political history of Kerala,” said Jayan, who came all the way from Chenthrapinni along with his wife and daughter to witness the roadshow.
During the 2024 parliament elections, Modi had visited Thrissur twice, campaigning for Suresh Gopi, which set the tone for the BJP and the party went on to get its first Lok Sabha representative from Kerala.
Drawing confidence from that victory, BJP workers in Thrissur believe the prime minister’s campaign visit will increase the acceptability of the NDA candidates in all 13 constituencies in the district. At the same time, the party is focusing on three constituencies where they have high hopes — Thrissur, Nattika and Manalur.
And that explains why the candidates from these constituencies were allowed to stand with the prime minister in the open vehicle. Nattika is an assembly segment where Suresh Gopi enjoyed one of the highest majorities in his Lok Sabha win. Similarly, Manalur too lent the BJP good support then.
Many had lined up the roadshow route quite early, with enthusiasm palpable among the BJP workers. “I came here to catch a glimpse of PM Modi as I couldn’t see him when he visited Thrissur earlier,” said Rahul, a young man from Irinjalakuda.
‘Congress leaders have become a threat to women’s safety’
Palakkad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged women in Kerala to remain vigilant, referring to sexual assault allegations involving Congress leaders in Palakkad. Without naming individuals, he referred to recent incidents where Congress leaders faced serious allegations.
He noted that disciplinary action had been taken by the party, including the helpless expulsion of a sitting MLA and a municipal councillor following complaints of sexual assault and exploitation. “While the NDA has elevated a woman from an ordinary background to the highest constitutional office in the country, you have seen what is happening within the Congress in Palakkad.
Their own leaders have become a threat to women’s safety,” Modi said. The PM said the Union government’s emphasis on women-led development, while contrasting it with what he described as troubling developments within the Congress in Kerala.