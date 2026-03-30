Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Kerala on March 30, boost UDF prospects across five constituencies

PATHANAMTHITTA: Giving an impetus to the UDF’s assembly poll campaign, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will reach Adoor in Pathanamthitta on Monday, the party’s leaders said on Sunday.

Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony told reporters that the senior Congress leader will touch down at Adoor on a helicopter and address a public meeting for UDF’s Aroor candidate C V Shanthakumar at the KSRTC junction at 12.15pm.

After the event, Rahul will travel to Pathanamthitta by road for another public meeting scheduled to be held at the old bus stand at 1pm.

The public rally will aim to boost the electoral prospects of UDF candidates in Aranmula, Ranni, Konni and Tiruvalla constituencies.

After this, Rahul will proceed to Kottayam from Pramadom Indoor Stadium to attend another meeting organised by the UDF Kanjikuzhi mandalam committee, and will subsequently visit Puthuppally and Ettumanoor.

“The UDF has gained significant momentum in all five constituencies in the district. Rahul’s visit will further energise the campaign and ensure victory for the front,” Anto said, adding that more senior leaders, including Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, will campaign in various constituencies in the state in the coming days.