South will lead India's march to USD 5-10 trillion economy: CII Chairman

KOCHI: At the CII South India Annual Convention 2026 in Kochi, prominent leaders of the Confederation of Indian Industry’s southern region expressed confidence that South India is well-positioned to power India’s next phase of growth.

Speaking at the convention, the new chairman for CII’s Southern Region, P Ravichandran, said, “South India will lead the GDP growth as India marches towards being a USD 5-10 trillion economy."

Ravichandran said there are indeed concerns about the ongoing war in the Middle East and that it may impact exports, lead to inflation, and affect overall growth, but expressed confidence that the economy would overcome it. He said, “The CII is in constant discussion with the government about the situation in the Middle East.”

Dr Suchitra K Ella, vice president, CII & co-founder and managing director, Bharat Biotech International, said India needed to ride the R&D horse. “We have to innovate, and we cannot afford to wait for technology transfer anymore," she said.