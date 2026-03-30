Special facilities will be ensured for differently-abled voters: Kollam Collector

KOLLAM: Special facilities will be provided for differently-abled voters on polling day, Kollam District Collector N Devidas has said during a poll preparedness meeting held at the Collectorate.

An inclusive polling station will be arranged at the Vilakkudy LPS in Pathanapuram to ensure accessibility for all voters. Magnifying sheets, tactile corridors from the entrance to the exit point of the booths, wheelchair facilities, and specially prepared tables for voting in wheelchairs will be provided at the polling station to aid people with autism and those with visual and hearing impairments.

The District Collector also informed that the voting process will be displayed on screens with audio support and with sign language outside the booth.

Ramps, seating and emergency medical facilities will be provided at all polling stations. Drinking water and vehicle facilities will also be arranged for voters. Four Anganwadi workers will be present at the inclusive polling station to assist differently-abled voters, while one Anganwadi worker and one NSS volunteer each will be present at other polling stations.

The second phase of randomisation of polling officers has been completed in the district. A total of 10,848 people, including 2,712 presiding officers, 2,712 first polling officers and 5,424 polling officers, have been selected in the second phase for the 2,256 polling stations in the district, including 20% officers in reserve. The third phase of randomisation will be held on April 7.