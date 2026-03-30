Tejashwi Yadav to campaign in Kerala for LDF, three-day tour across Malabar districts

KOZHIKODE: RJD national working president and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav will reach Kerala on Tuesday on a three-day campaign tour for LDF candidates.

RJD state president M V Shreyams Kumar said Tejashwi will take part in a series of public meetings and rallies across Malappuram, Wayanad and Kozhikode.

On Tuesday evening, Tejashwi will address election meetings near Ponnani bus stand. On Wednesday, he will attend events in Perambra, Vadakara and Koothuparamba constituencies for the respective candidates.

On Thursday, he will join campaign for candidates in Beypore, Kalpetta and Mukkam before concluding his visit.