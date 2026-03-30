The tale of Kerala’s ‘one-night’ minister

MALAPPURAM: A towering figure who moved with ease between politics, literature and public discourse, M P Veerendra Kumar is widely remembered for his intellect and eloquence. Yet, tucked within his long public life is a brief but defining episode that revealed the depth of his convictions.

In 1987, soon after being sworn in as forest minister in the E K Nayanar cabinet, Veerendra Kumar made a striking first move. His inaugural decision was to sign a file imposing a complete ban on tree felling in forests.

Rooted in environmental concern at a time when ecological politics had not yet entered the mainstream, the order sent ripples across the administrative and political establishment. The decision, however, triggered immediate unrest within his own party. Facing intense internal resistance, the leader known for standing firm on principles soon found himself under pressure.

Within just 48 hours of taking oath, he stepped down, marking one of the shortest ministerial tenures in Kerala’s political history. A senior leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which was then the Loktantrik Janata Dal, told TNIE that the resignation was driven as much by internal strife as by policy differences.

“In the 1987 ministry, the party had five MLAs. Of them, Veerendra Kumar and K Chandrashekaran were sworn in as ministers in line with the leadership’s decision. However, the remaining three MLAs, all from southern Kerala, revolted, alleging that preference was given to leaders from the north and demanding representation in the cabinet,” the leader said.