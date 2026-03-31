30 years on, ‘charayam’ ban still leaves a ‘kick’ at the Ballot box

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Few gambits in the state’s electoral history can rival the audacity of the liquor prohibition imposed by Congress Chief Minister A K Antony on April Fools’ Day of 1996.

And, as fate would have it, the plan to neutralise anti-incumbency by winning over women voters came undone at the ballot box. This Wednesday marks 30 years since the ban — and a failed poll strategy.

Antony’s second term as CM was not by design. When K Karunakaran had to resign amid the spy scandal, the party picked Antony for the top post. Karunakaran, who had assumed office on June 24, 1991, stepped down on March 16, 1995. Antony was sworn in on the 22nd with just a year left for the assembly election.

What followed was a turbulent tenure. The Vizhinjam riots, which claimed two lives, and police action in Sivagiri dealt severe blows to the government’s standing. The arrack ban was Antony’s last throw of the dice.

In all fairness, arrack shops which dotted the state were a menace, posing a threat to the state’s social and public health fabric. But many viewed the prohibition announcement, just weeks before the election, as a political gimmick rather than a public health measure.