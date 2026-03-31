Despite downers, Left set for harvest in Kerala’s Kuttanad

The Garudakarai paddy polder in Ramankari panchayat of Kuttanad offers a sizzling landscape. The intense heat spares neither humans, animals, nor the greenery lining the village road that connects Muttar to the Alappuzha–Changanassery road.

Across the vast paddy fields, harvesting machines crawl steadily, reaping the puncha crop that defines this region’s agrarian rhythm.

Farmers wait patiently on the narrow bunds separating their plots, shielding themselves from the scorching sun with small pieces of cloth tied around their foreheads.

Among them is 72-year-old Ramachandran. He stands by the roadside, waiting for the harvesting machine to arrive so that the paddy can be unloaded onto a plastic sheet spread nearby.

“The government has improved things considerably,” Ramachandran says. “Procurement payments are credited to our bank accounts without much delay. Agriculture department officials are also actively supporting farmers. However, exploitation by the mills entrusted with paddy procurement remains a big issue.”

He explains that the harvested paddy is often drier than the prescribed moisture limit, yet mill agents demand excessive deductions. “For every 100kg of paddy we supply, they reduce up to 8kg citing moisture content. They also delay procurement to increase deductions further,” he says.

Ramachandran points to another pressing issue. “Roads in the constituency have improved, but drinking water scarcity is severe in many areas,” he says.