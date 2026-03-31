Farmer Reghu Mathur enters poll fray to voice agrarian distress in Palakkad

PALAKKAD: In the paddy belt of Palakkad, where agriculture is both livelihood and legacy, 59-year-old organic farmer Puthanveettukalathil Reghu, widely known as Reghu Mathur, is taking an unusual path this assembly election. He is entering the political fray not as a seasoned politician, but as a cultivator seeking to represent the unresolved struggles of Kerala's farming community.

A native of Chungamannam in Mathur panchayat, Reghu is contesting from the Palakkad constituency as an independent candidate under the coconut farm symbol. His candidacy carries weight in a district that contributes over 40% of Kerala's rice production and is home to nearly 90,000 paddy farmers.

"I'm contesting for farmers, against a system and political fronts that have consistently failed cultivators," Reghu says, articulating a sentiment widely echoed across the region's agrarian landscape.

His connection to farming dates back to the mid 80s as a Class 10 student, he was drawn to the state's 'Vidhyaarthikal Krishiyilekk' campaign encouraging youth participation in agriculture. Today, Reghu is known for preserving traditional paddy varieties, including Rakthashali, navara, black rice, Thailand black rice and Thavalakannan under the Palakkadan Matta category, earning respect within agricultural circles and serving as a resource person for students.

But behind this recognition lies a narrative of persistent hardship. Reghu describes a cycle familiar to farmers: nearly 140 days of labour in the fields, followed by months of uncertainty. "We spend another 150 days protesting and pleading for procurement, Paddy Receipt Sheets issuance and payments," he says, pointing to systemic inefficiencies that have pushed many into financial distress.

At the core of his campaign are issues that extend beyond individual grievances. "The absence of assured Minimum Support Price mechanisms, delays in procurement and payments, and rising input costs have collectively strained the viability of paddy cultivation. For many farmers, dependence on loans have become inevitable, often leading to mounting debt and the threat of recovery proceedings," Reghu added.

He also flags broader structural concerns, including increasing land taxes and the steady conversion of cultivable land, which he believes undermine the future of agriculture in Kerala.

Reghu's campaign, however, is less about political rhetoric and more about a direct appeal to public conscience. "This election should be for the farmer who feeds you," he says, positioning his candidature as a collective voice for cultivators.

His entry into the contest has garnered support from several farmer organisations, which view his candidacy as an opportunity to foreground agrarian issues in mainstream political discourse. "Kerala Jaiva Samrakshana Samithi, Palakkadan Karshaka Munnettam, Malanad Karshaka Samrakshana Samithi, Muthalamada Mango Farmers Welfare Association and Kerala Karshaka Munnani have extended support," Reghu said.

With grassroots outreach already under way, Reghu plans to formally launch his public campaign in early April.

Living with his wife Sheeja and son Sreehari, Reghu embodies the intersection of tradition and transition-rooted farming, yet stepping into politics with a clear purpose.