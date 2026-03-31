Kerala’s ageing electorate set to make their mark again

KOCHI: At 92, Nedungadan Ouseph George is unlikely to break a lifelong habit. Ever since he became eligible to vote, he has turned up at the polling booth without fail — a ritual that has spanned decades of Kerala’s political churn.

A resident of Gandhi Nagar in the Ernakulam assembly constituency, George still carries the fading ink mark from the 2025 local body polls on his finger — both a reminder and a statement of intent. Despite being eligible for home voting, he politely declined the offer conveyed through the ward’s ASHA worker. His plan: walk to the polling booth on April 9 and vote, just as he always has.

Meanwhile, 111-year-old Janaki of Vattakulam house at Cherukunnu in Thrissur’s Puthur has opted for home voting for the first time. Her grandson, Surabhi Das, told TNIE that she went to the polling booth in the local body polls in December. A former coir worker, Janaki has witnessed active politics and trade union movements firsthand, and her spirit, Das says, remains intact.

George and Janaki are among the over 55,000 voters aged 90 and above who figure in the electoral rolls for Kerala’s assembly elections. Their presence underlines a distinctive feature of the state’s demographic profile — a rapidly ageing yet politically engaged population.

What is striking is not just the numbers, but the spread within them. As many as 1,501 voters fall in the 100–109 age group, while 54 are between 110 and 119 years old. In an election often dominated by first-time voters and youth outreach campaigns, this segment stands out for its consistency and quiet determination.