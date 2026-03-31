Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith arrested in sexual assault case

KOCHI: Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault case following a complaint by a young actress.

The complainant, who has been acting in Ranjith's upcoming film, alleged that he attempted to sexually assault her at a film location. She submitted her complaint directly to the state police chief.

Acting on the complaint, police recorded the actress’s confidential statement two days ago, after which proceedings were initiated. The case and subsequent actions were handled with confidentiality.

Ranjith was taken into custody from Muttam, near Thodupuzha, while he was on his way to Idukki. He is currently in the custody of Thodupuzha police and is expected to be handed over to Kochi City Police later in the night.

The complaint had earlier been forwarded to Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar for further action. Police sources said the arrest followed due procedure based on the victim's statement and preliminary inquiry.

Ranjith has also been accused of sexually assaulting a Bengali actress during the audition for his award-winning movie Palerimanikyam in 2009. Following the allegations which surfaced in 2024, the veteran filmmaker was forced to resign from the post of chairman of the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy.