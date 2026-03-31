Munambam Waqf issue sparks local heat, statewide effect uncertain

KOCHI: The Munambam Waqf issue, which had been simmering in this tiny coastal hamlet in the Vypeen assembly constituency since 1962, erupted in 2024. Frustrated with political apathy towards their pleas seeking restoration of revenue rights, residents here began an indefinite relay hunger strike.

Backed by the Latin Catholic Church and other Christian denominations, the protest saw every major party scrambling to assuage the ire and, of course, score brownie points.

Rushing in to play the saviour, the BJP initially scored big. It drew national attention to Munambam and subsequently brought the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025.

The LDF, which faced flak, later claimed success in helping residents regain their revenue rights, albeit temporarily. The results were evident in the local self-government polls: the BJP won the Munambam seat, and the LDF also performed well in a UDF bastion. However, the issue remains far from being resolved.

Now, will the ripples be felt in the assembly elections?

“Locally, yes,” said Joseph Jude, vice-president of Kerala Region Latin Catholic Church. “But it is not being widely discussed at the state level.”

Joseph added that local community squads have been working against the LDF as well as the NDA in the Kochi and Ernakulam constituencies. “They want the UDF to win, as the other two fronts have not done much to solve the issue,” he added.