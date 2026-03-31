Prathapan turns to AR tech to reach young voters in Thrissur's Manalur

Describing it as a first-of-its-kind effort in the constituency, Prathapan said the idea is to engage a generation that increasingly consumes information on mobile platforms. “This could be a new beginning for more innovative campaign methods,” he said.

While traditional door-to-door campaigning continues, digital outreach has become a key focus area this election season. Across parties, candidates are experimenting with formats such as reels and podcasts to capture the attention of younger voters.

Prathapan had kickstarted his campaign even before the official announcement of candidates. A dedicated war room has also been set up to coordinate campaign strategy and on-ground activities.