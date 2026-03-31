Prathapan turns to AR tech to reach young voters in Thrissur's Manalur

THRISSUR: Putting technology at the centre of his campaign, UDF candidate in Manalur T N Prathapan has introduced an Augmented Reality (AR)-assisted outreach to connect with voters, especially the youth, in the assembly election.
As part of the initiative, QR codes are being distributed through notices and shared on social media. When scanned, the code opens an AR-enabled video message in which the candidate outlines his vision for Manalur and appeals for support.
Describing it as a first-of-its-kind effort in the constituency, Prathapan said the idea is to engage a generation that increasingly consumes information on mobile platforms. “This could be a new beginning for more innovative campaign methods,” he said.
While traditional door-to-door campaigning continues, digital outreach has become a key focus area this election season. Across parties, candidates are experimenting with formats such as reels and podcasts to capture the attention of younger voters.
Prathapan had kickstarted his campaign even before the official announcement of candidates. A dedicated war room has also been set up to coordinate campaign strategy and on-ground activities.