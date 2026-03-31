"The ghatam never lets me down" says exponent Tripunithura N Radhakrishnan

Excerpts:



Sixty years of music, with ghatam... How does that feel like?



It is only possible to continue so long when we love the field we work in, as the main requirement is ‘dedication’.

I have had the privilege of performing in so many countries. We even had an opportunity to perform in Pakistan once for SPIC MACAY. But we couldn’t follow through due to some issues at the time. Apart from this, I have been all around the world.

On the other hand, I have also missed out on my things as well. I couldn’t spend time with my family. My wife, Lalitha, raised our children (a son and a daughter) single-handedly, without letting them feel my absence. I spent years running behind extremely busy and packed schedules, but now I can be a little more selective about the performances I choose; otherwise, when will I get time to spend with them?



How did you first associate with Yesudas? How has that relationship evolved?

He is like my own elder brother. This year will mark the 50th year of my first ever performance with him, which was on March 31, 1976.

Our association began in January that year, when he was performing at Valanjambalam. My father took me along to the performance. Krishnankutty Nair, the mridangam artist, was accompanying him. My father told Krishnankutty Sir about my ghatam skills, who said I could come play for ‘aniyan’ (a name he used for Yesudas) the next time he played at a church in Fort Kochi.

That day, Dasettan played two concerts. One inside the church and one outside, because the crowd was so big.

Later, I accompanied him to many concerts across the world. My wedding date was also decided based on his availability 10 years later. He performed a kacheri for it. He performed when my daughter got married as well. He has been a constant presence in my life, always within reach.