This Kochi student never missed a day at school for 14 years

Fourteen years and zero absence. Eighteen-year-old Chrysel Bertha Konnully at Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School stands as a powerful reminder of what commitment looks like.

From her first day in Kindergarten to her final class XII exam in 2026, Chrysel has never missed a single day of class.

Beyond her commitment, this achievement imprints her disciplined routine.

“It happened with the flow,” Chrysel says. “As I kept going consistently, I never really felt like taking a leave. I don’t really stay at home. I prefer spending time with my friends.”

Chrysel showed up every single day despite several challenges. “Even if I had a fever, I never took it seriously,” she explains.

She suffered a fall at school and needed stitches when she was in the 4th grade. “I was not concerned about the wound,” she says. “I was scared that my attendance streak would break. I insisted on coming to school the next day,” she says.