Triangular contest mode ‘switched’ on in Kottarakkara

KOLLAM: Kottarakkara is set for a triangular contest this time, with shifting political loyalties adding zing to the race.

Former MLA P Aisha Potty, who won the seat in 2006 as an LDF candidate by defeating veteran R Balakrishna Pillai, is now contesting as a UDF candidate.

Her move to the front in January has turned the spotlight on the constituency. She will take on sitting MLA and Transport Minister K N Balagopal, the CPM candidate seeking a second term.

Meanwhile, the NDA has fielded R Resmi, who finished runner-up as a Congress candidate in the 2021 election.

Aisha’s victory in 2006 had marked the decline of the long-standing ‘Pillai era’ in Kottarakkara. She went on to retain the seat for three consecutive terms. In 2021, however, she was denied a ticket, and Balagopal was fielded instead. LDF is banking on its development record in the constituency.

Its campaign highlights projects such as the Kottarakkara IT Park, the ‘Work Near Home’ initiative, a proposed Drone Park, the Zoho campus, the Government Nursing College, and the ongoing bypass construction.