Buddha, the spiritual powerhouse, who is now the generation's 'chill pill’

A quiet longing finally took shape for Anju Sekhar in the middle of refurbishing her home: “a Buddha corner”.

Not merely decorative, nor designed for display, but something inward-looking. A corner where the cacophony of everyday life would waft away, and where, even briefly, she could meet herself without distraction.

“A small space where rest would neither seem voluntary nor forced,” smiles the techie. “By rest, I mean a sense of peace where time stands still. A kind of ‘no man’s land’ where all thoughts cease.”

She placed a small earthen sculpture of a meditative Buddha amid an assortment of potted plants. She added incense and a small seating space.

“Some even include a mini-fountain, letting the sound of cascading water deepen the ambience. In time, the place became, for me, what a forest is to a monk,” says Anju.