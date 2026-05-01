Buddha, the spiritual powerhouse, who is now the generation's 'chill pill’

A quiet longing finally took shape for Anju Sekhar in the middle of refurbishing her home: “a Buddha corner”.
Not merely decorative, nor designed for display, but something inward-looking. A corner where the cacophony of everyday life would waft away, and where, even briefly, she could meet herself without distraction.
“A small space where rest would neither seem voluntary nor forced,” smiles the techie. “By rest, I mean a sense of peace where time stands still. A kind of ‘no man’s land’ where all thoughts cease.”
She placed a small earthen sculpture of a meditative Buddha amid an assortment of potted plants. She added incense and a small seating space.
“Some even include a mini-fountain, letting the sound of cascading water deepen the ambience. In time, the place became, for me, what a forest is to a monk,” says Anju.
Such corners are now a common sight across Kerala. But the phenomenon extends well beyond interior design. The popularity of the late Vietnamese monk Thich Nhat Hanh’s works and the likes of ‘Ikigai’ are indicators.
The idea of the ‘cool Buddha’ entered popular culture through hippie and bohemian subcultures. Over time, the Buddha’s aura evolved into something like a cultural “chill pill” encapsulating what many seek but struggle to attain: nirvana.
Buddhist motifs, in this context, offer what may be called micro-moments of tranquillity, without the weight of dogma. A brief gaze at a meditative Buddha can help one pause. A momentary detachment from the rush of life.
Literature helped too. Books like Herman Hesse’s ‘Siddhartha’ (1992) caught wide attention globally, making it a cult classic.
The 2000s amplified this appeal. Lounge music and genres such as ‘Buddha trance’ found fanbases.
Furthermore, compilation series such as ‘Buddha-Bar’ volumes popularised ambient soundscapes, blending electronic music with world music influences. DJ Claude Challe, DJ Ravin and German fusion musician Karunesh remain top picks.
While not spiritual per se, the tracks offer a sense of zen amidst zany lives. The Buddha remained as the recurring motif. The fad refused to fade.
“Our Buddha Bar Cafe in Varkala is inspired by the global lounge scene. “I have been listening to their music since 2000,” says Aravind Shaji, its owner. “We aim to create an immersive experience with a relaxing atmosphere. Many adopt the Buddha name simply for the ‘feel’ of peace.”
Musician Jassie Gift began gravitating towards the teachings of Gautama Buddha when he felt the need to bring his inner self into harmony with his work and the world. “To calm the constant state of flux that disturbs one’s inner rhythm,” he says.
Currently researching Buddhism, Jassie views music as “a powerful medium to carry forward the quiet revolution”. “We have seen the growing popularity of Buddha bars and singing bowls. Among youngsters, this tilt towards peace is what draws them to Buddha,” he notes.
For him, music’s role goes beyond chants or meditative tunes. “It’s about creating an immersive experience where harmony is felt — where rhythms align with one another. The symphony begins when we attune ourselves to the universe,” he says.
What began as a niche aesthetic is clearly becoming mainstream. Tattoo artist Syama Devi has witnessed this shift firsthand. Her studio, Dreamcatcher, is a Buddha corner in itself, filled with sculptures and artworks. Her designs, too, feature “a lot of Buddha”.
“I have been a Buddha aficionado since my younger days. Now, it’s getting mainstream. There are many who come for Buddha tattoos, especially people aged between 30 and 40,” she says.
For Syama, the appeal goes beyond surface-level coolness. “It’s about inner peace. For those who have a streak to look inward, the Buddha is the first step before delving deeper into philosophy,” she adds.
She also links the trend to travel. “The craze grew as more people began visiting Himalayan regions and exploring meditation and mindfulness,” she says. “Tattoos, artworks, motifs and music serve as reminders to seekers.”
Among tattoo choices, the Buddha’s face remains the most popular. ‘Om Mani Padme Hum’ and the Zen circle are also in vogue. Another favourite is the Unalome lotus motif, representing the path to enlightenment through spirals of chaos and suffering. “It symbolises positive transformation,” she adds.
As Syama suggests, beyond its popular appeal, the idea of the ‘Awakened One’ leads to something far more deep. “The Buddha is a state of consciousness that Siddhartha Gautama experienced in its total depth,” says writer and philosophy researcher Shoukath A V, referring to the spiritual guru born a Sakya prince on the full moon day of the lunar month known as Vesaka in Pali, or Vaishaka in Sanskrit, in the gardens of Lumbini.
“That is why Buddha Purnima — the day of his birth — is also when this state of consciousness can be felt in its fullest potential.”
For Shoukath, Buddha transcends time. “It is about the power of ‘now’. The present moment is the most peaceful because all three time zones converge here,” he explains.
“The mind, otherwise scattered across past and future, becomes streamlined, focusing on the consciousness of the body, which exists only in the present. This awareness brings a lingering peace.”
This is the peace reflected in the serene, smiling figure of Buddha, says artist Lekha Vylopilly, who is working on a series of Kerala murals based on Vajrayana Buddhism.
“I was always drawn to the concept of the Buddha, but only in 2023 did I begin researching it seriously,” she says. “Scholars and Friends of Tibet, a group that I am part of, helped me understand its nuances. I now chant mantras of the Taras — the female buddhas in Tibetan Buddhism — and the Bodhisattvas. As you go deeper, the peace that takes over is almost addictive.”
This ‘addictive’ peace has made Buddha a recurring presence not just in art, but also in wellness practices. Mandala art and thangka painting are gaining popularity, as are hybrid fitness routines blending Tai Chi, Buddhist influences, and ancient yogic traditions.
These approaches are often positioned as alternatives to modern, machine-driven workouts, emphasising fluidity over intensity.
For graphics artist and sculptor N V Jose, mindfulness has reshaped his outlook towards life. “Earlier, I dismissed it as a fad. But over time, I have felt myself becoming more in sync with the universe,” he says.
“When that alignment happens, a certain calm emerges, allowing your true energy to surface. My work has changed because of this. Mindfulness begins when the mind quiets down.”
That “feel of peace” also explains the presence of Buddha motifs in homes and even on vehicles. “People travel to Ladakh and bring back prayer flags. The same goes for prayer wheels and chimes. Many have them, but not all understand their significance,” says techie and biker G R Prakash, adding that he too keeps a prayer bowl and wheel at home.
Taking a break from Buddha Purnima preparations, Yogini Abhaya Devi of Bodhikshetra Buddha Vihara in Thiruvananthapuram — the sole Buddhist monastery in Kerala — reflects on this growing interest.
“More people are now responding to their inner call for peace. But how deeply they understand the Buddha is another question,” she says.
“It is about finding resonance with the core of everything around us. It is a journey. Buddha imagery is just the first step.”
Notably, the monastery regularly hosts Tibetan masters such as Khenchen Tsewang Gyatso Rinpoche and conducts meditation sessions.
Interest in such practices is rising steadily. Many now enrol in Vipassana meditation courses — 10-day silent retreats focused on observing one’s thoughts. “This is not the only way. The Buddha never prescribed one method for all. Each individual requires a different approach. Seekers shall find,” says Yogini Abhaya.
The growing visibility of Buddha as a lifestyle symbol, she believes, reflects a deeper search. “There is more unrest today than before. So this turn towards peace is natural,” she smiles.
Jose agrees. “It begins as a search for peace. Slowly — very slowly — ideas from Buddhism and Advaita are being seen as scientific,” he says.
“When the realisation dawns that we and the universe are one, the search dissolves. And where the search ends, Buddha begins.”