From red to ready: How the Left in Kerala rewrote its playbook

KOCHI: On May 17, 2019, Pinarayi Vijayan stood at the London Stock Exchange and rang the ceremonial bell to mark the listing of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) Masala Bonds.
For a dyed-in-the-wool communist, it was an almost unthinkable image — a leader shaped by Marxist ideology at the heart of global finance.Yet, the moment captured more than symbolism.
For a political tradition that once viewed stock markets as arenas of speculative capitalism rather than productive investment, this was a quiet but decisive shift.
That shift has come to define the decade-long rule of the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) under Pinarayi Vijayan. Over the past ten years, the Kerala Left has moved, step by step, from a rigid ideological posture to a more pragmatic, investment-friendly approach — one shaped as much by economic necessity as by the aspirations of a rapidly expanding middle class.
The early signals were subtle but significant. In 2018, the government outlawed ‘nokkukooli’ — the notorious practice of demanding wages without work — declaring it illegal. It was a move that directly addressed a long-standing concern among investors and businesses. Equally telling has been the government’s calibrated handling of trade union activity.
The results have been visible. Global firms such as IBM and Nissan, along with Indian IT majors like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Tech Mahindra, have steadily expanded their footprint in the state. Kerala’s IT sector, notably, has remained largely free of disruptive trade unionism, setting it apart from traditional tech hubs like Bengaluru and Chennai, where the last decade has seen the rise of trade unions.
This transformation did not happen overnight. In fact, it represents a stark departure from the Left’s earlier positions. In January 2016, SFI, the CPM’s student wing, had protested against moves to introduce private universities, even attacking diplomat T P Sreenivasan at an event organised under the government of Oommen Chandy.
Fast forward to 2025, and the same Left passed the Kerala State Private Universities Bill, opening the door to private higher education — a policy it had resisted for decades.
“In Kerala, the Left has undergone a radical reinvention: the new Left treats ideology as an organising principle instead of a fantasy,” says Dr Ravi Raman of the State Planning Board. He describes this phase as the state’s “second turnaround.” The first came in the 1980s, powered by Gulf remittances. The second, unfolding since the 2010s, has been driven by infrastructure growth and private investment. “It should be the New Left that takes credit for the second turnaround,” he adds.
Kerala’s improved business climate reflects this recalibration. The state emerged as a ‘Top Achiever’ in India’s Ease of Doing Business rankings for 2024 and 2025, implementing nearly all the reforms suggested by the Union government. Behind the rankings lies a broader policy shift: support for infrastructure projects such as the GAIL pipeline, coastal and hill highways, expansion of IT parks, and a strong push for MSMEs and private sector collaboration.
But the transformation has its critics. Economist P A Mathew, a professor at Mysore Royal Academy Business School, describes it as a “capitalist expedition,” arguing that the most dramatic shift has been in higher education. “From opposing self-financing colleges to enabling private universities, the change is profound,” he says, calling it a departure from core Marxist principles. According to him, the Left has increasingly embraced a corporatist approach, driven by the need to generate employment and sustain growth.
Others see the change as inevitable. Economist S Krishnakumar, an associate professor at Sri Venkateswara College, University of Delhi, points out that Kerala’s earlier model — marked by militant trade unionism and labour rigidity — had begun to lose relevance by the 1990s. Labour shortages, migration patterns, and changing aspirations reshaped the workforce. “Trade unions themselves had to re-engineer,” he notes, as the state transitioned from a labour-surplus economy to one reliant on migrant workers and service-sector growth.
At its core, the Left’s evolution reflects a deeper societal shift. Kerala today is more urban, more educated, and more aspirational than ever before. Its middle class expects jobs, infrastructure, and global integration — not ideological purity. Ravi Raman perhaps sums it up best: capitalism, he argues, has inadvertently strengthened Kerala’s social model.
A decade of Left rule now draws to a close, with Kerala set to deliver its verdict on May 4. Whether it is the LDF that returns or the Congress-led UDF that takes charge, the state’s political economy has already been reshaped in ways that will be hard for any government to reverse.