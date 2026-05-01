From red to ready: How the Left in Kerala rewrote its playbook

KOCHI: On May 17, 2019, Pinarayi Vijayan stood at the London Stock Exchange and rang the ceremonial bell to mark the listing of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) Masala Bonds.

For a dyed-in-the-wool communist, it was an almost unthinkable image — a leader shaped by Marxist ideology at the heart of global finance.Yet, the moment captured more than symbolism.

For a political tradition that once viewed stock markets as arenas of speculative capitalism rather than productive investment, this was a quiet but decisive shift.

That shift has come to define the decade-long rule of the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) under Pinarayi Vijayan. Over the past ten years, the Kerala Left has moved, step by step, from a rigid ideological posture to a more pragmatic, investment-friendly approach — one shaped as much by economic necessity as by the aspirations of a rapidly expanding middle class.

The early signals were subtle but significant. In 2018, the government outlawed ‘nokkukooli’ — the notorious practice of demanding wages without work — declaring it illegal. It was a move that directly addressed a long-standing concern among investors and businesses. Equally telling has been the government’s calibrated handling of trade union activity.

The results have been visible. Global firms such as IBM and Nissan, along with Indian IT majors like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Tech Mahindra, have steadily expanded their footprint in the state. Kerala’s IT sector, notably, has remained largely free of disruptive trade unionism, setting it apart from traditional tech hubs like Bengaluru and Chennai, where the last decade has seen the rise of trade unions.