Kerala food prices surge over decade, essentials rise sharply despite recent stabilisation

KOCHI: Retail prices of essential food items in Kerala have traced a clear upward curve over the past decade, with sharper spikes in recent years across staples such as rice, sugar, edible oils and eggs, data from the state’s department of economics and statistics show.

Between 2012 and 2025, most essentials have logged sustained increase, ranging from about 25% to over 100%, highlighting persistent inflationary pressure. While recent months indicate some stabilisation or mild corrections after peak levels, prices largely remain elevated.

Staples tell the story starkly. Matta rice prices have nearly doubled over the period, with a pronounced surge after 2021, while other varieties show a similar post-2020 climb. Edible oils recorded some of the steepest rises, particularly coconut oil, even as prices eased slightly after recent highs. Sugar has been on an upward trend since 2022, and egg prices have steadily climbed, too.

The broader pattern reflects a mix of rising input costs, supply constraints and inflation, compounded by Kerala’s structural dependence on imports of essential food items. As a result, even when short-term corrections emerge, households continue to face sustained pressure from elevated food prices.

Overall, while some commodities show signs of short-term stabilisation or correction after recent spikes, the broader trend points to persistent inflation in essential food items, continuing to strain household budgets across Kerala.