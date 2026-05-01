Probe into elite party drug network gathers pace; more arrests likely in Kochi

KOCHI: City police have made further inroads in their crackdown on the white-collar drug party network, with investigations entering a decisive phase and more arrests likely in the coming days as officers move beyond individual cases to dismantle the larger system behind such gatherings.

In a fresh development, Siddique, 42, a native of Edappally and a close aide of key accused Kevin B Mathew, was arrested late on Wednesday night. A native of Thodupuzha, Kevin was arrested by city police on April 17 from Vazhakkala with 183.55g of MDMA and 93.51g of ecstasy pills. Investigators said the quantity seized pointed to distribution rather than personal use, identifying him as a key link in the supply chain catering to high-end party circuits.

Police also picked up Lijo, 23, from Kochi on Thursday. Lijo, who works at a hotel in Bengaluru, was found in possession of around 47g of MDMA. Sources said investigators are examining whether he functioned as a carrier or had direct links to supply networks feeding the Kochi circuit. Sources said the interrogation of recently arrested suspects has provided key insights into the organisation of drug-fuelled parties, revealing coordination between facilitators, venues and suppliers.

With these developments, the focus of the probe has shifted sharply to mapping the operational structure of the network. Officers are piecing together links between interstate suppliers, local coordinators and regular attendees using call records, financial transactions and digital communication trails.