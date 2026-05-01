Suspended IAS officer Ashok moves CAT seeking to initiate contempt case against Kerala chief secretary

KOCHI: The fight between B Ashok, suspended principal secretary to the Government (Sainik Welfare) and Youth Affairs Department, and the LDF government continues, with the former approaching the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Ernakulam Bench, seeking contempt proceedings against chief secretary A Jayathilak.

Ashok alleged that the government violated the Tribunal’s order by handing over the charge of excise commissioner to IPS officer J Kishore Kumar after removing M R Ajithkumar from the post.

The CAT had earlier ruled that key posts such as excise commissioner, director of the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), and director general of the Institute of Management in Government (IMG) are IAS cadre posts and can be held only by serving IAS officers.

Ashok argued that by appointing and allowing an IPS officer to function as excise commissioner, the chief secretary was effectively undermining the authority and majesty of the Tribunal.

He further pointed out that the chief secretary, who is the chairman of the Civil Services Board has not convened the Civil Services Board to appoint an IAS officer in the place of the IPS officer who was removed from the office of the excise commissioner.

Considering the plea of Ashok, CAT sought the view of the government.