Class VI student tortured in Kollam residential school over suspicion of theft; warden, cook held

KOLLAM: A 12-year-old Class VI student was allegedly tied upside down and assaulted on suspicion of theft at a residential school in Punalur on April 30.

The school, run by a Pentecostal church, houses children from economically weaker backgrounds. Details of the alleged abuse came to light recently, prompting concern over the treatment of students at the institution.

According to the complaint, the boy was accused of stealing Rs 500 belonging to Liju, a cook at the school. Following the allegation, the hostel warden and the cook allegedly tied him upside down by his legs using a rope.

He was reportedly threatened during the incident and dropped to the ground, causing further distress.

The incident came to light when the child's father took him home during vacation, and the victim revealed the abuse. He was immediately taken to the Punalur Taluk Hospital for treatment.

The parents then lodged a complaint with the police. The school management claimed that the cook had tied the child only to “frighten” him. They also stated that he was under the influence of alcohol and has since been dismissed from service.

The Punalur police have arrested both the hostel warden and the cook in connection with the incident. There are also reports that church authorities attempted an out-of-court settlement.

It is alleged that the child had faced abuse earlier as well, but no legal action was taken at the time. An investigation is underway to determine whether other children at the institution have faced similar abuse.