Cylinders on stretcher: Kerala hoteliers stage protest over fuel price surge

Hotel and restaurant owners staged a protest march on Saturday in Palakkad against the recent steep increase of nearly Rs 1,000 in the price of commercial LPG cylinders.

Protesters took to the streets of the town carrying placards and visuals of gas cylinders, highlighting the impact of rising fuel costs on the hospitality sector. In a symbolic gesture, they also carried two cylinders on a stretcher with a wreath placed on top, underscoring what they described as the “death” of viability for small businesses.

Participants said the sharp hike in LPG prices has made it increasingly difficult to sustain operations. Many recalled that several establishments were previously forced to shut down due to shortages of commercial cylinders and had only recently managed to reopen. “The sudden increase in commercial gas cylinder prices has affected our operations,” some of the protesters said.

Similar concerns were echoed by hotel and restaurant owners and workers across Kerala, who warned of widespread distress in the sector if prices remain high.

The Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) announced on Friday a statewide strike scheduled for May 6 in protest against what it called an “unfair” hike of Rs 993 in commercial LPG cylinder prices. KHRA state president G. Jayapal said all hotels and restaurants in the state would remain closed on that day.

He further noted that the cumulative increase over the past five months has reached Rs 1,498 per cylinder, significantly straining the industry’s finances. On May 6, in addition to closures, protest marches and dharnas are planned in front of district headquarters and offices of oil marketing companies across the state.

(With inputs from PTI)