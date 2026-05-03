Kerala consumer activist Dejo Kappan dies at 69

KOTTAYAM: Dejo Kappan, who worked beyond party politics to protect the rights of consumers and farmers and was an active presence in the public sphere of Kerala, passed away. He was 69.

He was undergoing treatment following a car accident in Thiruvananthapuram on October 16, 2025 and passed away at 9.30 am on Friday at a private hospital in Cherpunkal. The body was brought to his residence at Palakad near Edamattom in Pala on Saturday. Funeral services are scheduled to commence at his residence at 2 pm on Sunday, followed by interment at the Cherupushpam Church Cemetery, Palakad.

Kappan began his public life through student politics and served as state president of the Kerala Congress students’ wing and Youth Front. In 1998, he quit active politics to focus on championing consumer and farmer rights. Through the organisation, Centre for Consumer Education, he obtained verdicts beneficial to the public in at least two dozen cases through public interest litigations filed in the Supreme Court and the High Court.

He was a relentless advocate for improving the services of the KSRTC and the KSEB for the benefit of the public.

Kappan has held the positions of president of Public Transport Protection Committee, and president of Sabari Railway Central Action Council, among others.