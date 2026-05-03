Official estimates confirm 321 houses damaged in Mundathicode explosion

GURUVAYUR: The fireworks unit blast at Mundathicode continues to reveal the scale of destruction, with official estimates confirming damage to as many as 321 houses.

The incident caused widespread loss, including collapsed roofs, shattered windowpanes, and destruction of electrical appliances, leaving hundreds of families in distress. Residents in the affected areas remain anxious as the psychological impact of the tragedy persists.

Several people suffered injuries in the tragedy, many of them suffering severe burns. Health authorities reported that some victims had burns covering up to 90% of their bodies. Many residents have been forced to move into temporary shelters due to the extent of the damage.

The government has begun distributing financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the injured. Among those who have received aid are Anitha and Babu of Mundathicode Kotta, Akhil of Chittanda Cheerath, Vishnu of Panthalangad, and Udayakumar of Vennur Chathanath. Officials said the process of extending assistance to other eligible victims is ongoing.