When ballot opens, Pinarayi to be in Kannur, VD Satheesan in capital as Kerala awaits poll verdict

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to the month-long wait, anxieties and internal tussles, the results of an intense election battle will be out on Monday.

In a ballot space of unpredictability, prominent leaders of all fronts are either likely to be in their respective home turfs or the state capital.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has already left for his hometown Kannur, will be monitoring the election developments here.

Party officials close to him said that the chief minister will complete the formalities there and will only return to Thiruvananthapuram the next day, the decision about which will be based on the results.

CPM general secretary M A Baby will be monitoring the results from Delhi, while state secretary M V Govindan will be coming to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. While the other party secretariat members will be stationed at their respective districts, Govindan will oversee the developments from the AKG Centre here.

Two of the chief minister probables from Congress if UDF is voted to power, V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala, will be in the capital city on the counting day.