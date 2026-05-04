Ahead of Kerala assembly poll results, UDF sets up celebration camp at KPCC headquarters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the state eagerly awaits assembly election results, the UDF has set up a celebration camp at Indira Bhavan, the KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, with tents erected and refreshments arranged.

Party offices across the state have made arrangements — including LED walls — to track counting live. As exit polls hint at a change in power, the UDF is preparing for a possible victory. Senior leaders are expected to reach their respective headquarters in the morning to follow the results. Congress leaders expect a comfortable victory margin, sources said.

At Indira Bhavan, elaborate preparations are in place. A large tent has been set up in the courtyard and LED screens installed for leaders to watch the results together.

Sweets including payasam and ladoos have been ordered for the celebrations. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal is likely to remain in Delhi while senior leader A K Antony will stay at home to follow the results. KPCC president Sunny Joseph and other leaders are expected to reach the state headquarters by 9am and will return to their constituencies only after the results are clear. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan will be at Cantonment House.

Sources said that all working committee members and leaders have been invited and that the outdoor arrangements were made because of space constraints inside the office.

Party workers have also planned DJ programmes in the evening to add to the celebrations.

The decorative lighting put up at the KPCC office days ago will remain until the chief minister’s swearing in ceremony is over, in the event of a UDF win. A screening committee meeting to decide the chief minister is likely to be held in Thiruvananthapuram the next day.