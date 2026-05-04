CPM citadels fall in Kerala revolt: UDF storms to 102-seat landslide as Left rule ends and BJP opens account

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ending a decade-long wait, the Congress-led UDF swept to power in emphatic fashion, securing an unprecedented 102 seats in the Kerala Assembly. Riding a powerful anti-incumbency wave — sharpened by a clear anti-Pinarayi sentiment — the UDF reduced the incumbent LDF to a humbling 35 seats, down from 98. The front fell just short of clinching a three-fourth majority. The Congress registered its best-ever performance, surging from 22 to 63 seats, while the CPM suffered a sharp decline, falling from 62 to just 26.

The BJP, too, carved out a moment of its own, reopening its account with an impressive three seats. Beyond reclaiming Nemom, the party wrested Kazhakkoottam and Chathannoor from the Left.

With the UDF’s emphatic victory, attention now turns to who will be the next chief minister. The Congress Legislature Party, to meet on Wednesday or Thursday, is expected to elect its leader. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala are frontrunners, though there are indications that AICC organisational general secretary K C Venugopal could also be in contention for the top post.

With its crushing defeat in Kerala, the CPM has now lost its last remaining citadel in the country. It’s the first time in the last 49 years that the party is not in power at least in one state in the country. In an election where the Left pinned its hopes on development and welfare to secure a third consecutive term, a surge of public anger—compounded by discontent within its own ranks—proved decisive.

Thirteen of the 20 ministers in the fray were defeated, and even Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saw his winning margin shrink sharply, from over 50,000 in 2021 to just 19,247 votes. The verdict has also left several LDF allies in an unenviable spot. The Kerala Congress (M)—which switched sides ahead of 2021 polls—drew a blank.