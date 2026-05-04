Cyber fraud and drug cash: Inside Kerala's expanding crime nexus

KOCHI: A widening probe by Kochi City police has uncovered a growing convergence of cyber-fraud, drug-trafficking, and money laundering networks, exposing what investigators describe as a “shadow economy” of organised crime operating through shared financial systems.

What began as a crackdown on Cambodia-linked online scam syndicates has now revealed a far deeper nexus -- one where illicit profits from fraud, narcotics, and other criminal activities are funnelled through the same pipelines and reintroduced into the legitimate economy with alarming efficiency.

“We are no longer dealing with standalone cases of cybercrime,” a senior police officer said. “This is a structured ecosystem where multiple criminal activities are interconnected, using common financial infrastructure and, at times, overlapping networks of operatives.”

At the heart of the operation are complex laundering routes built on mule bank accounts, inter-state financial hubs, and cryptocurrency platforms. Investigators say money generated through scams -- including fake investment schemes, digital arrest frauds, lottery traps, and matrimonial con -- is routed through cities such as Bengaluru before being layered and converted into digital assets like bitcoin or dispersed across multiple accounts to evade detection.