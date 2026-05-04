Drawing on passion, Kochi man journeys from survival to in-demand designer

KOCHI: In a small, struggling household in Chullickal, Kochi, a boy once sketched on anything he could find: paper, brick, charcoal . For P R Judson, drawing was never a hobby. It was an escape; a survival tactic.

Born in 1966 into hardship, Judson’s early life was marked by scarcity and instability. School held up little promise, but it revealed something else: an instinctive urge to draw. By the age of six, he had found his purpose. And by 10, a way to monetise it: creating wall art and signboards for small shops, making kites, and crafting Christmas stars.

“I was not interested in studies. Just drawing,” he recalls.

From painting auto-rickshaw registration plates, lettering buses, and inscribing tombstones, his classroom extended into the streets of Fort Kochi. This was also the time when he began winning school-level art competitions.

Failing to clear Class X closed one door. But it opened another: construction sites. “I was being exposed to architecture without realising it,” he says.

Marriage came early, at 21, and with it, responsibility. With no stable income, Judson took a leap of faith. He pawned his wife’s ornaments to travel to Mumbai in 1987, in pursuit of a Gulf job. At a random interview for a photographer’s post — despite knowing nothing about photography — he sketched the interviewer. That drawing became his passport. Within eight days of arriving in Mumbai, he was on a flight to Qatar.