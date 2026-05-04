Drawing on passion, Kochi man journeys from survival to in-demand designer

KOCHI: In a small, struggling household in Chullickal, Kochi, a boy once sketched on anything he could find: paper, brick, charcoal . For P R Judson, drawing was never a hobby. It was an escape; a survival tactic.
Born in 1966 into hardship, Judson’s early life was marked by scarcity and instability. School held up little promise, but it revealed something else: an instinctive urge to draw. By the age of six, he had found his purpose. And by 10, a way to monetise it: creating wall art and signboards for small shops, making kites, and crafting Christmas stars.
“I was not interested in studies. Just drawing,” he recalls.
From painting auto-rickshaw registration plates, lettering buses, and inscribing tombstones, his classroom extended into the streets of Fort Kochi. This was also the time when he began winning school-level art competitions.
Failing to clear Class X closed one door. But it opened another: construction sites. “I was being exposed to architecture without realising it,” he says.
Marriage came early, at 21, and with it, responsibility. With no stable income, Judson took a leap of faith. He pawned his wife’s ornaments to travel to Mumbai in 1987, in pursuit of a Gulf job. At a random interview for a photographer’s post — despite knowing nothing about photography — he sketched the interviewer. That drawing became his passport. Within eight days of arriving in Mumbai, he was on a flight to Qatar.
But the Gulf dream quickly turned into something closer to survival literature. Lost, undocumented, and drifting between jobs, Judson lived a life that echoed the harsh loneliness like in the movie Aadujeevitham. He ate soaked kuboos with chilli powder, wandered deserts in search of work, and lived in hiding— once even shaving his head and moustache to avoid detection.
Yet, even in that bleakness, he never gave up on his passion. “I always had sheets of white paper on me,” he says.
One of those sketches — of Sheikh Khalifa — changed everything. It led to better work, opening up an opportunity at a décor company, and eventually an architectural firm. There, without formal training, he taught himself 3D architectural drawing in just weeks.
Sleeping on terraces, bathing in office toilets, and practising relentlessly, Judson transformed instinct into skill. Within a year, he made his way into the architect’s room .
But financial stability eluded him. After four years, Judson returned to Kochi — broke, but not broken. Freelancing in the early 1990s, he became the unseen hand behind the city’s emerging skyline. His first big break — a perspective drawing for Tata Ceramics — earned him Rs 3,000, 10 times what he expected. Soon, he was producing 3D blueprints for nearly every major architect in the state, including early visualisations for landmarks like Amrita Hospital.
Today, as founder of Judson Associates, with projects across India and the UAE, he is known not just for design, but for something far rarer.
Judson draws entire architectural perspectives upside down, in a single continuous line, while speaking to clients.
This ability is termed Continuous Inverted Architectural Drawing. Without lifting his pen, or breaking conversation, he constructs spatially accurate, three-dimensional structures in real time.