Eight held for assault over political enmity in Kollam

KOLLAM: Eight persons have been arrested by the Anchalumoodu police for allegedly attacking and injuring a youth in Kollam, in an incident linked to prior political enmity.

The accused have been identified as Achu Ashok, 36, Mahesh, 37, Suneesh, 36, Arun, 45, Shyam, 37, Adarsh, 26, Sooryajith, 23, and Sreenath, 45, all residents of Thrikkadavoor and Vadakkevila.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 12 pm on May 1 in front of the Kuppana Kaladarshini Club. The accused allegedly arrived in a van, created panic in the area, and attacked the youth with an iron rod.

The victim, a native of Kuppana, suffered injuries to his shoulder.

The police said the attack stemmed from previous enmity between the victim and the first accused Achu.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, police registered a case and arrested the accused.