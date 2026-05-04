Faced assault on several occasions, says 12-year-old boy tortured at Punalur hostel

KOLLAM: The 12-year-old boy who was tied upside down and tortured on suspicion of theft at a hostel in Punalur has revealed that he had faced physical assaults on multiple occasions.
The revelation comes a day after the police arrested a cook and warden of the hostel on charges of assaulting the boy on suspicion that he had stolen Rs 500 from one of the accused.
Stating that it was not an isolated incident, the Class VI student told TNIE that on a previous occasion, Liju, one of the accused, threw him and his 10-year-old brother on to the floor, accusing them of harming his son.
“He did this despite pleading innocence several times. He harboured a personal enmity towards me,” the boy said.
The hostel — of a theological institute — caters to students from economically weaker sections, whose parents cannot afford their education expenses. They stay at the hostel and study in a school outside. Only four students, including the boy and his brother, were reportedly staying at the hostel at the time.
The boy alleged that students were subjected to physical punishment even for minor mistakes.
He claimed that two other students had seen the cook assaulting him. He alleged that though they supported his account initially, they later changed their statements.
Violation of human dignity: Child welfare panel
The boy’s uncle, V R Rajan, alleged that the child was brutally assaulted by the hostel authorities. Detailing an earlier instance, Rajan said: “Around a year ago, one of the staff members at the hostel slapped the boy. We had warned the authorities against such behaviour.”
The boy belongs to a family from Adoor in Pathanamthitta district. His father works as a mason, while his mother is bedridden due to arthritis.
Meanwhile, the Kollam District Council for Child Welfare termed the incident shocking and a gross violation of human dignity, which amounts to denial of basic child rights. It demanded exemplary action against those responsible.
“We have shifted the other two children from the hostel to another place. We had not received any previous complaints about the institution. Now, we have taken up the issue with higher authorities,” council secretary D Shine Dev said.
Shine said that a detailed report has been sought and that strict action will be taken under the Juvenile Justice Act. “Steps, including cancellation of the institution’s licence, will be considered,” he said. According to the committee, punitive measures of this nature are not only unacceptable but also constitute a serious criminal offence. It also noted that such abuse could have long-term psychological consequences, affecting the child’s mental health. Stressing that educational institutions must remain safe spaces for children, the committee said such incidents undermine public trust in the system.