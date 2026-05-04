Faced assault on several occasions, says 12-year-old boy tortured at Punalur hostel

KOLLAM: The 12-year-old boy who was tied upside down and tortured on suspicion of theft at a hostel in Punalur has revealed that he had faced physical assaults on multiple occasions.

The revelation comes a day after the police arrested a cook and warden of the hostel on charges of assaulting the boy on suspicion that he had stolen Rs 500 from one of the accused.

Stating that it was not an isolated incident, the Class VI student told TNIE that on a previous occasion, Liju, one of the accused, threw him and his 10-year-old brother on to the floor, accusing them of harming his son.

“He did this despite pleading innocence several times. He harboured a personal enmity towards me,” the boy said.

The hostel — of a theological institute — caters to students from economically weaker sections, whose parents cannot afford their education expenses. They stay at the hostel and study in a school outside. Only four students, including the boy and his brother, were reportedly staying at the hostel at the time.

The boy alleged that students were subjected to physical punishment even for minor mistakes.

He claimed that two other students had seen the cook assaulting him. He alleged that though they supported his account initially, they later changed their statements.